Scientific publications: journals prevent criticism of studies

More than a third of the most respected scientific journals do not publish critical comments on published studies, and some limit responses. This is the finding of a new study published for the first time by the online magazine Times Higher Education.

Sometimes, poor-quality research survives the peer-review process, according to the international research team. Accordingly, it is particularly important that published studies are also critically examined after publication in order to find errors or point to alternative explanations. So the researchers examined the 15 top-ranked journals in 22 disciplines according to the journal impact factor and examined how well they enabled critical discussion of the articles.

Boundaries and deadlines for research criticism

The scientists found that only 207 out of 330 journals examined allowed feedback on published studies. Of these, two-thirds limited the length of comments and one-third allowed only significant comments within a specified time period.

According to the researchers, these limitations appear to come from a time when journals were still only published in print. However, with digital publishing, there is no reason to limit the length or time frame of the criticism presented.

Reactions to articles in the field of clinical medicine are particularly widespread. Accordingly, all journals examined in the system allowed post-publication criticism. However, this is also the most regulated: the average allowed text length is 400 words (compared to 400 to 550 words in other regions) and a response period of four weeks (compared to four to six weeks). Critical commentary on mathematics is often allowed, but only two of the fifteen journals analyzed made this possible.

The team of authors asks for more opportunities for criticism

The researchers emphasize, however, that the validity of their findings is limited to the journals studied and acknowledge that less respected or younger journals are more open to criticism of published articles.

on me the study Researchers from the USA, Great Britain, Germany and Australia worked together. They suggest that open criticism after publication should complete the peer review process to allow the research literature to correct itself. Journals should encourage criticism. Comments received should be subject to separate peer review and should not be responded to by the original author solely because they are not impartial towards their research.