Science – Where to discover new ant species – Wikipedia

Una (dpa) – they dig nests in the joints of urban sidewalks, gather huge heaps in the woods and surprise with the busy transport routes in the middle of the kitchen: ants seem to feel comfortable all over. In fact, it can be found almost everywhere in the world, even in very inhospitable regions.

Only the polar regions are free of ants, the researchers explain in the journal Science Advances. They have compiled the occurrence and distribution of more than 14,000 known species of ants on a world map.

In general, there could be twice as many species, because the occurrence of ants has not been well studied in some regions of the world, as the team led by Ivan Ekonomo and Jimmy Kass of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology in Onna (Japan) writes. Using a computer model, they calculated which of these regions are likely to have a high level of biodiversity among the ants. “This gives us a kind of ‘treasure map’ that can show us where to go next to look for new species with limited range,” says Economo. Therefore many previously unknown species can be found in the tropical Andes, in the Western Ghats in India and in large parts of Southeast Asia.

Ants are important to the functioning of ecosystems, among other things because they aerate the soil, eliminate carcasses, and spread seeds. It is estimated that the biomass of all ants on Earth could be similar to that of all humans.

For their world map, the researchers compiled information from 1.8 million sources over a period of about ten years. But there was a problem: “Some areas of the world that we expected to be centers of diversity did not appear on our map,” Cass explains. The reason for this is that the occurrence of ants in some areas has not been well researched so far. The team then calculated the distortion produced in the global image. The resulting maps show, among other things, where in the world there are certainly or perhaps an especially large number or few species of ants.

There are an above-average number of species in Central America, Brazil (the Amazon region and the Atlantic rainforest), Australia, Madagascar and New Guinea. It is already known that parts of central Africa and Southeast Asia (between China and Australia) are centers of ant biodiversity, but researchers believe the diversity could increase with better study.

The largest ant colony in the world is located in Europe

The only hotspot in Europe is the Mediterranean. It is also home to the largest ant colony in the world, stretching thousands of kilometers from Italy to Spain. It consists of several million nests with a total of several billion Argentine ants (Linepithema humile) – a species introduced from South America to several regions of the world.

According to the researchers, the map should help include ants and terrestrial invertebrates in general in considerations of biodiversity conservation, for example through protected areas. Until now, these areas were mainly dependent on vertebrates, especially mammals and birds.

The scientists found that the centers of rare ant species overlapped by about 78 percent with those of rare vertebrate species. This increases confidence that conservation of areas important for small vertebrates will also benefit invertebrates.

However, only about 15 percent of the most important centers for rare ant species are legally protected, for example through a national park or reserve. “Obviously we have a lot to do to protect these sensitive areas,” said Ekonomo.

