Science: satellite specialists visit Neustrelitz

Neustrelitz

Satellite and space experts from the USA, Australia, India, Italy, Korea, Norway, South Africa and Germany recently visited the Neustrelitz site of the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

DLR Neustrelitz participates in many international cooperation and currently supports the reception of 20 Earth observation satellite missions. For example, the ground station in the residential city is also part of the international network of stations for the US Earth observation program Landsat, reports Holger Maas, division chief at DLR.

Read also: The aurora borealis raises the sky over the northeast

Satellite specialists learn about the DLR in Neustrelitz

The German Center for Remote Sensing Data of the German Aerospace Center in Neustrelitz hosted the 31st meeting of the Landsat Technical Working Group, an international working meeting. This happened from 3-7 October in Rostock, but of course a visit to the antenna site in the Mecklenburg Lake District was on the agenda.

“Here, the ground station experts were able to get acquainted with the modern infrastructure and view the recently opened antenna system. With this investment, the German Aerospace Center prepared for future missions in order to be able to reliably receive the volume of future satellite data, which Sometimes it is ten times higher,” explains Maas.

Read also: Neubrandenburg sign escorts soldiers to Lithuania

View current missions

Engineers from DLR and antenna company Vertex answered many questions from interested international professionals. A total of 38 experts from satellite earth stations exchanged views on the current status of the Landsat 8 and Landsat 9 missions at the meeting last week.

Representatives of the participating countries reported on research work related to Earth observation and presented current and future national Earth Observation missions. The first Landsat satellite was launched about 50 years ago.