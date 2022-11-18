Schwielowsee-Caputh / Campsite Himmelreich: more homes to come

In the future, there will be more space for events at the Himmelreich camp site in Caputh. After extensive discussion, the members of the Building Committee recommended some restrictions.

Cabot. The event areas, restaurants and health building will be expanded at the Himmelreich camp site in the Caputh district of Schwielowsee. Specifically, the plan is to construct a single-storey building with a maximum area of ​​180 square meters for events. In addition, the tenant of the plaza near the restaurant wants to set up a marquee temporarily. This can be used for cultural and sporting purposes for a maximum of 15 consecutive days a year. On ten days of the year it will also be possible to party even after 10pm in accordance with emissions protection legislation. A pier with a restaurant and a promenade has also been planned in the area for a long time. Exhibition rooms will be set up above the health pavilion. In order to implement these plans, the land-use plan and development plan for the area on Wenturf Island between Lake Petzin and Lake Templener had to be changed. After a lengthy and contentious discussion, the members of the Building Committee approved it with five yes and two no votes.