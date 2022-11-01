Schulz’s visit to Beijing: Germany’s new policy toward China

aWhen the Chinese Housewives Association is working, the people in suits in the first row look a little tired. Before that, they watched folk dances, a children’s band, and a sword show. Every now and then passersby stop in front of the impromptu theater at Europa-Center, the old shopping center next to the Berlin Zoo. Otherwise, this ceremony will mark the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and China No celebrities. It’s an oddly dwarfed celebration of a historic landmark.

Frederic Pogue Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

The dreary October event shows Germany’s ambivalence in dealing with its most important trading partner, China, the second most powerful country in the world. After half a century of German-Chinese diplomacy, no one in Berlin feels festive. At the anniversary party at the Chinese Embassy in Berlin, the most prominent guest was the former chancellor, of all people Gerhard Schroeder.

Twelve hours in Beijing

If the advisor Olaf Schulz On Friday, as the first head of government of a G7 industrialized nation since the pandemic began to meet with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, there is one big question: How does Germany feel about China’s authoritarian government, which openly challenges the rules-based global order that In which German companies sold more than 100 billion euros worth of goods last year?

Schulz will only be there for twelve hours Beijing is being. Alongside Xi, he meets Premier Li Keqiang, who was sidelined at the just-ended Communist Party Congress. Schulz’s every word and gesture will be closely watched: by alliance partners in Berlin, who want to push China’s policy in a new direction. of EU partners, whose view of China has diminished dramatically since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. From the United States, where Germany is an unreliable partner in terms of joint action against Chinese expansionist policies. And by the Chinese leadership itself, which has long considered Germany a potential swing state in the great power struggle with the United States.

Before the chancellor’s visit to China, German policy showed a picture of discord. In the dispute over the entry of the Chinese state-owned company Cosco into the operator of the Tollerort terminal in the port of Hamburg, Scholz ignored warnings from six federal ministries and intelligence services. “Russia is the storm, and China is climate change,” warned the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang.

Supporters of the Cosco deal are considering the jobs and economic future of Germany’s most important port. Critics warn that China is all about “putting your big toe into the doorway first, then your foot, then your whole body.” This is how Johann Wadfull, the vice-chairman of the Union faction and head of his party’s China AG party, put it. Many Greens and liberals see it similarly. even earlier Advisor Angela Merkel has been accused of ignoring geostrategic issues when dealing with both China and Russia. Is Schulz falling into the same trap now?