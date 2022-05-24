Schulte wants to make the decision difficult for the national coach | free press

Wolfsburg. Almuth Schulte, the national football goalkeeper, still sees an opportunity to break into pole position at the upcoming European Women’s Championship in England.

“I want to make the decision as difficult as possible for the national coach,” the 31-year-old from Wolfsburg said on a media tour. “I don’t see that the decision has already been set in stone.”

Fromms or Schulte?

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has to choose between seasoned goalkeeper, Merle Froms, who inherits Schulte at Wolfsburg, and Anne Catherine Berger (Chelsea). Recently, Schulte’s comeback after a long period of abstinence in the Bundesliga in April exploded due to another shoulder injury. Frohms has good cards to start with as number one. “Everything has been friendly up until now, and I suppose it will stay that way. Merle and I have known each other for a long time,” said Schulte, who supported Froomes in studying at Abitur School at the time. “We have always evolved side by side, but also together, so we value each other.”

Despite moving to Angel City FC in the USA, Schulte wants to continue playing for the national team. Unless, “Travel becomes a lot for me and I’ll reconsider it. But so far my career is going exactly the same as before.”

Their last game with Wolfsburg will take place before the European Championship and their departure for the USA: on Saturday (4.45pm/cold) VfL will play Turbine Potsdam in the DFB Cup Final. Schulte managed to win the cup with the green team for the eighth time in a row. (dpa)