School Workshops Environment: The Game: Space also inspired schools from Linz Land

Linz country. At the end of the school year, the Department of Environment in the state of Upper Austria offers a variety of workshops with “Environment: Game: Space” especially for schools and after-school care facilities.

“Environment: Play: The room provides children and young people with the opportunity to de-stress and be creative in exciting workshops in the great outdoors: observing microorganisms in the water, discovering the treasures of the earth, building bridges without tools and much more. With the environment: the game: space, we want also awaken the spirit of research and bring the different aspects of the environment and nature closer to you in a low-threshold way”, says Regional Environmental Adviser Stefan Kinder, happy with the participation of nearly 2,500 pupils in 138 workshops held in June and July 2022.

Four schools from Linz Land participated

VS Enns kids, for example, took a closer look at the tiniest creatures in the water. They searched for water as a habitat and food and discovered how important soil, plants, and animals are to water quality. VS Leonding was on the bat trail in their workshop, while VS Doppl focused on chocolate in their cocoa workshop. VS Pasching kids had a lot of fun in the thread workshop.

Children and young people understand their environment while playing in nature. They want to experience the environment with all their senses, they want to look, be amazed, play and feel.