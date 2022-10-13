Scholarships to study in Switzerland with Icetex: This is the call

Icetex has announced that the call is open to Colombian professionals with Masters and PhD degrees who wish to obtain a scholarship to continue their studies in Switzerland.

The entity stated that It is an annual offer made by the Federal Commission on Scholarships for Overseas Students (CFBE) of the Secretary of State for Education, Research and innovation in that European country.

“The program targets Colombian professionals with a master’s degree (for research and doctoral programs) and a doctorate degree (for post-doctoral programmes),” he stated.

He stressed that whoever aspires to these grants “They must have an excellent academic background and are currently working in a field that is a priority for the development of the country.”

Icetex pointed out that The interested person must have been born after December 31, 1987, and have an undergraduate grade point average of at least 3.7/5.0; Proficiency in English (the Swiss Embassy will be able to take an interview or test on the language knowledge of pre-selected candidates) and knowledge of the Cantonese language in which you will study.

The entity stated that Participants for research and doctoral scholarships will receive a monthly support of CHF 1,920 (about 8,700,000 Colombian pesos).

evenly, They will have health insurance, 300 CHF assistance for installation, as well as a ticket back to the country.

For those applying for postdoctoral scholarships, the monthly economic support will be 3,500 million Swiss francs (about 6,000,000 COP). Other elements are similar to those of research and doctoral scholarships.

Research grants

– Aimed at highly qualified researchers from any academic field.

Applicants must have a master’s degree or equivalent recognized by a Swiss university.

The applicant must have graduated before July 31, 2023. As evidence, the diploma must be submitted to the CFBE prior to the start of the scholarship.

The applicant must have been born after December 31, 1987.

The applicant must submit a letter from the professor (and his CV) You agree to moderate your research. Without this document, the file will be rejected.

The applicant must have a research project with a specific timeline and date for the completion of the said research. This signed document is the most important and crucial.

The scholarship covers a maximum of 12 months without the possibility of an extension of time.

Scholarship applications less than 6 months will be rejected and applications for scholarships less than 9 months will not be analyzed as priority.

The scholarships are for full-time research in Switzerland and not part-time or correspondence studies or blended programs (half the time in Switzerland, half the time in another country). This type of scholarship is not for people who already hold a Ph.D.

Research and doctoral scholarship participants will receive a monthly support of 1,920 Swiss francs (about 8,700,000 Colombian pesos), according to Icetex. – picture: ICETEX

PhD Scholarships

Aimed at highly qualified graduate students from any academic field.

The scholarship covers a maximum of 3 years (The years are not awarded automatically. Each application for extension will be considered according to the criteria set by the CFBE and the academic results.)

The applicant must have a master’s degree or its equivalent recognized by a Swiss university.

The candidate must have graduated before July 31, 2023. As evidence, the diploma must be submitted to the CFBE prior to the start of the scholarship.

The candidate must have been born after December 31, 1987.

The applicant must submit a letter from the professor (and your resume) agree to supervise your Ph.D. Without this document, the file will be rejected.

For those applying for postdoctoral scholarships, the monthly economic support will be 3,500 million Swiss francs (about 6,000,000 COP). – picture: Getty Images

– In the case of an assistant professor supporting the application, a full-time professor is entitled to supervise the Ph.D. for the entire period of the scholarship, You must sign a supervision agreement letter.

The applicant must have a research project with a specific timeline and date for the completion of the said research. This signed document is the most important and crucial.

Full-time research scholarships in Switzerland Not for part-time, correspondence, or blended programs (half the time in Switzerland, half the time in another country). This type of scholarship is not for people who already have a Ph.D.

– If the applicant has a planned PhD project framed within an official joint trusteeship agreement between two universities (one Swiss and one from another country) and with supervisors, they will only be able to receive a research scholarship and not a PhD scholarship.

Applying for a CFBE PhD scholarship is a different process than applying to a Swiss university.

Postdoctoral Fellowships

– Aimed at highly qualified post-doctoral researchers, Early in their academic career, in any academic field.

The applicant must have a PhD, which must have been obtained after December 31, 2019 And before July 31, 2023 and recognized by the Swiss University. As evidence, the diploma must be submitted to the CFBE prior to the start of the scholarship.

The scholarship may not be granted for a sabbatical period.

The applicant must submit a letter from a professor (and his/her CV) agreeing to postdoctoral supervision. Without this document, the file will be rejected.

The professor who will be supervising the project cannot be the mentor or co-director of the postdoctoral programme. If you work at a Swiss university.

The applicant must have a research project with a specific timeline and date for the completion of the said research. This signed document is the most important and crucial.

The scholarship is valid for full-time research Field work outside Switzerland is not acceptable.

The scholarship covers 12 months only (with no possibility of extension).

Scholarship applications with a duration of less than 6 months will not be accepted Applications less than 9 months old will not be considered priority.

Finally, Icetex noted that although tuition fees at the university will not be charged in most cases, if they are, the scholarship recipient will have to pay it.