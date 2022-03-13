Scholarships for Ukrainian artists seeking asylum in the United States

Free State has awarded 12 scholarships to Ukrainian artists who have fled to Germany.

Marcus Blum, Secretary of State for the Arts and Sciences (CSU), on Sunday with.

Villa Concordia, a home for artists from Bamberg, is managed by the Free State. This program annually awards scholarships to twelve artists from Germany and one host country; Meanwhile, the number of refugees from the Middle East increased.UkraineAccording to the ministry, the Künstlerhaus will accept twice as many applications from Monday.

According to Bloom, the scholarship does not require permanent residence in Bamberg. However, they will participate in the artwork via a digital and analog forum. “The scholarship is designed to be as adaptable as possible.” “This allows us to quickly and easily respond to immediate financial needs while sending a message of solidarity and appreciation to Ukrainian artists,” the minister said.

