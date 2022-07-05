Schmidt runner with a huge fan community: also a media professional – sports all over the world

Ronaldo stops training at Man United

Aleka Schmidt still has to wait for the race against Neymar. Unlike Mats Hummels, the Brazilian football star did not accept the challenge of fencing on the tartan track. Like the professional Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, Alica Schmidt has quite a bit of time too.

For the 400-meter runner from Berlin, the focus is now on the World Athletics Championships in the USA. After the World Championships from July 15-24 in Eugene, the 23-year-old is also important to the German team in the European Championship at home from August 15 in Munich.

million followers

Aleka Schmidt is not the fastest German sprinter on the court. This is Corina Schwab, who was two seconds faster in the semi-finals of the German championship in Berlin at the end of June than the domestic champion, who took third place in the final. But when it comes to fan count, Alica Schmidt is far ahead, and actually quite far. She had 3.1 million followers on Instagram at the beginning of July – Olympic long jump champion and world champion Malaika Mihambo reached 146,000, although she feels more present in the public perception in this country than Alica Schmidt.

The SCC Berlin runner started posting vacation photos a few years ago and never dreamed of having so many fans. And the sponsors have taken notice, too. But Schmidt stresses that she does not see herself as influential. “I am athletic and happy because so many people are following me,” she told dpa on the sidelines of the national championships at the Olympic Stadium.

PR and TV appearances

Schmidt told Bild that things like meeting Neymar on a PR date or appearing on TV with Kai Pflum are “moments and experiences that I really appreciate”. After Neymar was asked to do an enemy duel, she “backtracked a bit”, according to a report by Sport1. Despite social media, sponsors and PR, Schmidt asserts: “First and foremost, I live and breathe athletics and am at home on my training ground.”

Idris Gonczynska, CEO of the federation, confirmed that German athletics is wrongly linked to an outdated image. DLV wants to reach young people more through digital media and working with motion pictures. “People are interested in people’s stories,” Gunsinska explained.

Alica Schmidt shows how this works. She not only puts herself in the spotlight but also allows her followers to participate. In her latest YouTube vlog, she took viewers on a 15-minute trip to the German Championships at the beginning of July, and gave candid reports on the details of her tours. Fans are very close and are openly encouraged to send in their comments. Schmidt said she always answers herself on Instagram.

However, it is not easy to coordinate all activities. Her manager supports her and her boyfriend takes pictures. “It’s not always easy, it definitely requires good time management,” the runner explained. “But you just have to prioritize, and this is definitely a sport for me. Everything comes after that.”

3rd in the German Championships

Schmidt was not completely satisfied with 52.42 seconds in the German championship final. “I would have liked to run a little faster,” she said while satisfied with the third place and her medal.

The German Athletics Federation nominated her for the world championships in Eugene on the west coast of Oregon last Friday. In addition to the 4x400m relay at the end of the competition, there is also a mixed relay at the start. Schmidt wrote on Instagram full of anticipation and announced Wednesday’s departure for the United States, first going to Santa Barbara, California. “I am so excited about this experience,” she said in her recent vlog.

Global title fights currently take precedence over everything else. EM’s Next House in Munich is just as important and of course especially cute. Chances are another medal for Alica Schmidt shouldn’t be that bad. The next vlog may come from the World Cup.