Schalke: A talented former S04 US star – now he wants to come back

Schalke 04: Former S04 talent matured into a star in the US – now he wants to come back!
In 2016, Kai Wagner signed a contract with Schalke 04. The S04 fan’s dream came true – and it quickly exploded again.
This was only enough for U23, after a year he left Schalke 04 again. He’s now a famous MLS star – and he wants to come back!
Schalke 04: A former talent talks about a comeback
Or-Swabian, Schalke fan and MLS star. Kai Wagner did everything right with his move to the USA.
After experiencing the disappointments of the Schalke and Würzburg Kickers, the left-back dared to venture and went to America. He’s been playing there for the Philadelphia Union for three and a half years and is a famous star.
Kai Wagner wants to return to Europe
Now it’s time for Wagner, he wants to return to Europe with his family this summer if possible – preferably in the Bundesliga. Is there a comeback in Schalke 04?
Rumors about the return of the Kai Wagner S04 were already circulating in the winter after he posted a mysterious selfie at the training ground (more here). At the time, however, the 25-year-old could not be funded for the Royal Blue.
That may have changed with altitude. It will be possible to control a low seven-figure transfer fee, as well as a salary of about half a million. However, a change from Kai Wagner to Berger Feld is still ruled out.
A change of disposition is not possible
Schalke 04 are well occupied at left-back. Thomas Oegan is one of the top performers, and behind him is the locally grown Karim Calhanoglu.
A Wagner transfer would spur competition for the position, but Schalke certainly don’t have the money for such quirks.
