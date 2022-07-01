Schalke: A talented former S04 US star – now he wants to come back

Schalke 04: Former S04 talent matured into a star in the US – now he wants to come back!




06/30/2022 at 10:35 PM

Schalke 04: The greatest jewels of Knabenchmidy

Rising talents play at Schalke 04 Youth Academy every year. We show you the best players Knappenschmiede has produced since 1999.

In 2016, Kai Wagner signed a contract with Schalke 04. The S04 fan’s dream came true – and it quickly exploded again.

This was only enough for U23, after a year he left Schalke 04 again. He’s now a famous MLS star – and he wants to come back!

Schalke 04: A former talent talks about a comeback

Or-Swabian, Schalke fan and MLS star. Kai Wagner did everything right with his move to the USA.

After experiencing the disappointments of the Schalke and Würzburg Kickers, the left-back dared to venture and went to America. He’s been playing there for the Philadelphia Union for three and a half years and is a famous star.

Kai Wagner wants to return to Europe

Now it’s time for Wagner, he wants to return to Europe with his family this summer if possible – preferably in the Bundesliga. Is there a comeback in Schalke 04?


Rumors about the return of the Kai Wagner S04 were already circulating in the winter after he posted a mysterious selfie at the training ground (more here). At the time, however, the 25-year-old could not be funded for the Royal Blue.

That may have changed with altitude. It will be possible to control a low seven-figure transfer fee, as well as a salary of about half a million. However, a change from Kai Wagner to Berger Feld is still ruled out.

A change of disposition is not possible

Schalke 04 are well occupied at left-back. Thomas Oegan is one of the top performers, and behind him is the locally grown Karim Calhanoglu.

A Wagner transfer would spur competition for the position, but Schalke certainly don’t have the money for such quirks.

