An island is a continent and a continent is a country. In Australia you can only live, and you can live very well, In coastal areas in the east and south, The rest is a bunch of fierce no man’s land. The novels imagined that the wasteland was inhabited by horrific savages like Mad Max, impudent beer drinkers, and, in short, highly undeveloped people akin to Crocodile Dundee. Of course, the spectacle may not be particularly welcoming – though absolutely beautiful – but that hasn’t stopped Australians from being good people who never shed tears when the song is sung to them. Waltz MatildaUnofficial anthem.

Maybe that’s why the series truly, which can be seen in Filmin, explains better than anything the resilience of these Antipodes populations against their rugged geography. that it A humble series with great charm which follows the journey of a musician from Sydney to Perth (actor, musician and series writer Tim Minchin) who Australian road pulls a standing piano (The upright from the title), on the way to her dying mother’s bed, and a rude, bad-mouthed teenager who ran away from home (the gorgeous Millie Alcock, who just got shot Dragon Houselong-awaited for Game of thrones ). Again, the ancient formula of opposites forced to understand each other works here thanks to the charisma of its representatives.

Entering the “outback”

The road movies Follow the south coast by car for 4000 km within the so-called Outbackmeaning that the interior is inhospitable Which contains, as they say, the essence of the country. This stretch that tourists never forget their route and that urban Australians may never set foot on. The path of this pair passes Adelaide It crosses places like City CornMountain chain Flinders Rangerseasy Nullarborwhich Australians consider semi-desert although it’s hard to imagine anything drier than that. Cliffs of Bunda It continues through the surrounding gold fields Kalgoorlie, a mining town, the site of a major Mashhad, where gold prospectors are still working. In fact, many of them joined filming as extras.

date with big thingsand some wire and fiberglass sculptures that will delight nenotters Valencia and Australians lay on roads across the country as a lure for those unpromising restaurants that they often graphically call “eat and vomit”. There are over 150 tourists and locals dedicating themselves to visiting them and collect it. to heroes truly It makes them so happy to pass by Great Gala The massive breeding of a domestic bird, though one of the funniest travelers, Bill Bryson writes, is like “abandoned props from a fifties horror movie.”

