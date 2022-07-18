Scarlet Wicth, fans hope Independent Film: Announcing at Comic-Con?

For some time now there has been talk about the possibility of a standalone movie based on the Scarlet Witch and now many believe that the official announcement will arrive in the coming days in the coming days. Comic Con in San Diegothe largest annual multi-genre entertainment and comics conference in the United States.

At the moment, very little is known about what the connections made during the Marvel boards could have been, as well as possible information about The next movie is dedicated to Captain America with Anthony MackieThe Scarlet Witch seems to be the most highly rated to announce a new movie.

Elizabeth Olsen herself is hoping to return to the MCU although at the moment she admitted that she knows nothing about a possible re-emergence of the Wanda Maximov After the events of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness.

“I don’t know if I’ll come back”Olsen said in an interview with The Tonight Show, referring to how much she is Fan Pressure on Kevin Feige & CoMarvel could spur a standalone Scarlet Witch movie. “I have to come back. But I don’t know. I want the fans to be aggressive and intimidating [la Marvel] or something like that. I mean, it’s not a good way to do something. Nobody needs to use force.”

Will there be this long-awaited announcement? To find out, we just have to wait.