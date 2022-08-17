Saudi woman sentenced for using Twitter

In Saudi Arabia, a woman was sentenced to 34 years in prison for freely using Twitter and reposting content from activists and dissidents.

According to allegations petrodollar systemwoman Salma Al Shehabopen a social profile on Twitter To follow up and reply tweet From dissidents And the activists. Ms Salma Al Shehab He holds a PhD from the British University in Leeds She is the mother of two young children. She had gone home these summer days, for a vacation, but was stopped by the Saudi police. The news of his arrest appeared in the English newspaper Watchman. As the newspaper reported, the woman underwent an immediate trial. Sentence “Special Court for TerroristsHe arrived immediately after the visit of the President of the United States in recent days, Joe Bidenin Kingdom Saudi Arabia.

Not few activists And the dissidentsmy opponents regime tyrannical From Riyadhmay consider the presence of the chief United State in Kingdom Saudi Arabia Almost like encouragement. This is to pay for Government From the king Salman to intensify repression. All Saudi citizens who fight for democracy are targeted. Or at least less repression and more freedom. Starting with women’s freedom. Salma Al Shehab At first received a condemnation to me Three years in prison. accusation? to have You are using a website for “Causing public unrest and destabilizing civil and national security“.

Arabia, authoritarian regime

However, on Monday 15 August 1 Appellate court Saudi Arabia issues new sentence What a condemnation Salma Al Shehab to me 34 years From Prison34 years old from ban From a trip. This came after the prosecutor asked the court to look into other alleged crimes. According to the translation of court documents referred to in guardian read, shooting star could have helped”Those who seek to cause trouble general and Destabilization there safety civil And the the National next The Their Twitter account“.and retweet its content. Ms. Chehab should still be able to do it appeal. But of course we face accusations befitting one of the worst authoritarian and anti-democratic regimes in the world.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is a consideration for that One of the biggest investors on Twitter and the Billionair Alwaleed bin TalalA member of the royal family in Saudi Arabia. According to reports from guardianPrince Owns Beyond 5% From Twitter Through its investment company, Kingdom Holding. Al-Waleed will be the cousin of the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. He allegedly faced imprisonment of nearly 3 months due to a purge by bin Salman against other members of the royal family and various businessmen.