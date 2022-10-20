Saudi Arabia: Nature, History and Modernity

Saudi Arabia is a tourist destination on the rise, and what makes it fascinating is its ability to blend tradition and modernity. On the one hand, in fact, we find history that takes us back in time to the dawn of civilization, and on the other there is the future. A future that is being told by future projects that already exist, such as the city of NEOM, as well as by the constant desire for innovation and cultural development that now seems unstoppable. Strolling the streets of Riyadh or Jeddah, and even more into small towns far from the capital, immersed yourself in an authentic atmosphere of shades, looks and smells. The warmth of Saudi hospitality allows each visitor to feel at home, get to know people, let go of prejudices and plunge into the joy of discovery.

Get ready for a trip to Saudi Arabia

Thanks to the numerous air connections, getting to Saudi Arabia from Italy is becoming increasingly easier. Before traveling, it is necessary to keep in mind some details, first of all the need to apply for a tourist visa. The e-Visa is valid for one year and is necessary to enter the country, to obtain it simply follow the active procedure on the portal https://visa.visitsaudi.com .

The eVisa allows for multiple stays of up to 90 days per visit, for a total of 180 days per year. Alternatively, Italians can also request a “Visa on Arrival” when entering the country. Both visa solutions provide and include mandatory medical insurance.

The current currency is the Saudi riyal. It is not necessary to have cash with you as many companies accept the most popular credit cards. Last but not least, it must be remembered that according to local customs, modest and discreet clothing is highly recommended, for both men and women, and it is also a good idea to adopt a conservative behavior during the five moments of prayer. The day that Muslim believers celebrate.

Let’s go!

The mountains, the desert, then the sea. In winter, sometimes, even snow. Saudi Arabia is a spectacle of natural beauty, it is a land that has the power to surprise around every corner. The country is home to more than 11,000 archaeological sites, not to mention museums and a myriad of events that fill the calendar with purely entertaining events. One trip isn’t enough, so it’s a good idea to plan your itinerary starting with at least three nights to at least get a feel for the destination. Riyadh, the urban face of Saudi Arabia, is among the unmissable stops on your wishlist.

If you go to the capital between October and March, you will find yourself in the Thousand Lights of the Riyadh Season, a festival during which concerts, cultural meetings, sporting events, gastronomic experiences and much more take place. Moving to the Red Sea, you can’t ignore a stop in Jeddah. Always a crossroads for merchants, artists and pilgrims heading to Mecca, and today it maintains a spirit of openness to the world.

The beating heart is Al Balad Quarter, the historic centre, a UNESCO Heritage Site with the magic of the Thousand and One Nights. In conclusion, a section of the ola is necessary. Here the magic is dictated by the magic of the desert and the secrets of the past, one of the millenarian Nabateans told the majestic tombs at the site of the stone.

