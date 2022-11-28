Saudi Arabia and the strategy of anchoring the world with oil and fossil fuels

Saudi Arabia’s drive toward a greener economy, with solar panels, electric cars and less oil, is far from a fair repositioning given Climate crisis. According to the New York Times report, this new green vision is only about the country, while the project is very different for the rest of the world.

One of the main reasons they want to burn less oil at home is so they can sell more abroad. It’s only one side of itaggressive strategy A long-standing kingdom to keep the world attached to petroleum And it remains the largest resource. Therefore, the Kingdom’s plan will be to keep oil at the heart of the global economy as it spreads in a capillary way through activities. Financial issues And the diplomat Saudi Arabia, research, technology and even education. After climate change andincreased temperatures They are indeed threatening life in the desert kingdom like few other places in the world.

The last moments of #COP27 All eyes are on Saudi Arabia and others trying to prevent the phase-out of much-needed fossil fuels. We are not giving up livelihoods, we are ending all fossil fuels! pic.twitter.com/yamlY7Pe8s – Louisa Neubauer (@Luisamneubauer) November 19, 2022

In recent days, Saudi representatives at the United Nations Global Climate Summit moved to block calls from the world to reduce burns petroleum He requests that fossil fuels not be mentioned in the closing statement of the summit. And so it was: the call for countries to phase out fossil fuels was not included in the final declaration.

According to the Crossref database, which tracks academic publications, Saudi Aramco has grown into a big one lender of research on energy issues, has funded nearly 500 studies over the past five years, including research aimed at keeping gasoline-powered cars competitive or discrediting electric cars.

Aramco has collaborated with the US Department of Energy on high-profile research projects, including a six-year effort to develop more efficient gasoline and engines, as well as studies on enhancing oil recovery and other ways to conserve petroleum.

Aramco also operates a global network of research facilities, including a lab near Detroit where it is developing a portable “carbon capture” device, a piece of equipment designed to attach to a gasoline-powered car, trapping greenhouse gases before they escape the tailpipe. In general, Saudi Arabia poured in $2.5 billion in American universities over the past decade, making the kingdom one of the country’s largest contributors to higher education.

Behind closed doors in the global climate talks, the Saudis have been working towards it get in the way Climate action and research, in particular by opposing calls for Rapid phase-out of fossil fuels. In March, at a UN meeting with climate scientists, Saudi Arabia, along with Russia, moved to delete a reference to “human-induced climate change” from an official document, effectively contradicting the scientifically proven fact that human burning of fossil fuels is The main driver of the climate crisis.

The Saudi intervention was the latest example of what other negotiators described as a years-long effort Slower The progress focus on scientific doubts, belittle consequences, stressing the costs of climate action and delaying negotiations on procedural points.