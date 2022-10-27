Satellite images show massive upgrade of North Korea space base | international

A US-led analysis concluded that North Korea is expanding and modernizing the space launch base at Sohae: the vertical platform used for the launch appears to be working, and cooling tanks have been built in addition to an underground tunnel or building.

North Korea’s space launch base in Sohae shows major upgradeAccording to an analysis published today, Thursday, by the specialized website Beyond the Parallel From satellite images taken this week.

According to the study, these modernization plans will provide North Korea with facilities capable of this Launching ‘bigger, more complex’ space rockets and to support the development of technology that can also be used in the system’s ICBM programs.

Kim Jong-un visited Sohae (located in the northwest of the country, near the border with China) in March this year.

There is a request to expand the launch area, improve the general assembly, injection facilities and fuel supply, as well as the launch control center to be able to launch “larger carrier missiles” and deploy new reconnaissance satellites.

An analysis of the specialized website, attached to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, confirmed that Construction continuesespecially at the eastern end of Sohee base, where the construction of a tunnel or underground facility is noted whose future use is unknown.

North Korean construction work in Sohae

Photos, taken on October 25 and comparison with others taken 20 days ago, show that in addition to the work on expanding and modernizing the launch area, Depots for fuel and oxidizers are being expanded.

a) yes, North Korea is building new refrigerated tanks or logistical support buildingsdestroying other facilities – such as the satellite control center – and renovating other buildings in the complex.

Currently, this activity makes it impossible to carry out any launch, according to the analysis signed by Joseph Bermudez, Victor Cha and Jennifer John.

However, the vertical platform used to test the motors appears to be in a “fully operational” condition.

In addition to launching space rockets, Sohae is also the main testing platform for North Korea’s system of liquid fuel engines, especially those that can be used in its ICBMs.

North Korea, which refused to resume dialogue with South Korea or the United States after the failure of the Hanoi summit in 2019, has been completely isolated from the outside since the beginning of the epidemic.

In January 2021, the regime approved a plan for the modernization of weapons in which the works at Soha will be framed.

Satellites also showed that Pyongyang has been preparing for months to conduct a new atomic test in Punggye-ri (northeast of the country).