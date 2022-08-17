Santi María told why he was disappointed in Sala’s Milagro: “I was in the field and …”

Santiago Maratha In the past hours, I responded to statements Mirta Rosa Guerrero “Shakira”former right hand miracle room. The influencer referred to one of the central points that the woman presented in the dialogue With Jorge Lanata in PPT (thirteen): The ten thousand dollars that the social head of Gogoi gave to each member of the delegations that accompanied her abroad.

The story the young supporter shared was titled “I Knew This And I Can’t Believe It” and described his disappointment with the founder of the Tupac Amaru organization. When they arrived in Italy, because they were supposed to meet the Pope, They gave all the money to Milagro. A total of about 160 thousand dollars. What a rant! He asked: Where is this money that will be within our reach?

“Some will tell me, do you think Argentina can be solved with $160,000?” he added. And no, not all of Argentina. But if you return $160,000, it can be put to good use. It’s clearly working and it doesn’t matter if it’s stolen. changes everything“.

As a reflection, Maratia said that this news allows him to see how miserable part of the ruling class is. In this sense, he tells why his disappointment with the character Milagro Sala is real: “I was in the Plaza de Mayo applauding her release.”.

Santi María pointed out against the Kirchner family: “How did Maximo make the $400 million he announced?”

In a story published in mid-July about The country’s economic situationAnd the Santiago Maratha The Kirchner family was targeted. “How did Maximo get the $400 million announced?”He posted on his social networks.

Before launching a new collection, he mentioned that he has Fear of not achieving the goal because “there are no mangoes in Argentina” It is reflected in the value of money. “I hope everything that happens doesn’t rob us of the idea and belief that we have the power to change things,” he said.

Before the release of the group, the influencer spoke about the Argentine situation and shot the judges. (Photo: Instagram / santimaratea)

“It is clear that it is difficult to deal with the wrath of understanding how The rulers of our country fill their pockets with money through corruption And at the expense of the work of all Argentines. First there is the anger they take away from us, then the despair of seeing how There are people still defending thieves When it turned out that they are thieves and that they live at the expense of our money, ”he judged indignantly.

For example, he spoke of Maximo Kirchner: “Cristina’s son announced 400 million pesos. How did you make them? What Kirchner will tell you is that it is Nestor’s legacy…”.

“Nestor’s legacy? Why does Nestor have so much money? Because besides, I don’t think Maximo inherited everything, his wife Cristina and his other daughter Florencia must have inherited it too. So, how did Nestor do more than a billion pesos? He asked while talking to the camera.

At this point, Maratia lamented that the same situation is being judged by two different criteria: “And if it was good that Nestor managed his money cleverly, and thus managed to become a millionaire, Why is it that when someone else does the same thing, they are judged because they have too many?“.

Then he compared the vice president’s son to Mauricio Macri: “If Maximo was a young man who never worked, but inherited 400 million pesos, then he is the son of a rich man, Macri. That’s what he criticizes about Macri.”

Before concluding, he wanted to make it clear that he does not prefer one political color over another, but rather that he possesses critical thinking. “What a wrath that they use the rhetoric of hating consumption, money and the wealthy, and all they do is steal money to consume and get rich.”is over