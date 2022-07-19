Santander offers wage increases to some UK workers

Reuters

British branch of the Spanish Bank Santander It will give about 11,000 workers in United kingdom A 4% wage increase to help them cope with the rising cost of livingInflation hits household budgets in the UK and abroad.

“This 4% salary increase will make a real difference to the majority of our customer service and call center employees, who are committed to helping our customers and businesses thrive in the current economic climate,” he said in a statement. Regner said.

everybody Employees earning less than £35,000 It will be eligible ($41,958) for the increase, which covers 60 percent of the bank’s workforce, according to Santander.

As the bank said so Their entry wages will increase to £19,500 from 1 August.

Thus Santander joins a group of banks, among which BarclaysAnd the Lloyds Banking Group s natwestwhich announced similar salary increases for its lowest-paid employees, after inflation In the UK it will reach its highest level in 40 years in Mayby 9.1 percent.

