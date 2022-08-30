Santa Rosa de Lima: You can now send your messages via WhatsApp or email | August 30 | good luck | nda | nnni | sports game

On August 30 every year, thousands of believers gather to honor them Santa Rosa de Lima, the patron saint of America and deposit their letters in I Wish Well, as an act of faith and gratitude. The religious event is a tradition that has been preserved over the years.

However, in view of those devotees who are not in a position to attend this religious meeting, messages have been sent through various digital platforms, including The WhatsApp .

How to send your message to Santa Rosa via WhatsApp

The virtual mailbox is already enabled for believers to write their wishes which will be transferred to the Wishing Well of Santa Rosa de Lima next Tuesday, August 30.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the public is invited to send their letters to the mail: [email protected] Or also through WhatsApp 9934720733

Or also through WhatsApp You can also send messages through an account Facebook: santarosadelima And the Instagram: santarositalima .

And the a A group of volunteers from Santa Rosa de Lima He will be responsible for printing all messages sent to the digital platforms and depositing them at Wishing Well, in the center of Lima.

HOW TO PREPARE THE WISHING WELL OF SANTA ROSA DE LIMA

Sanctuary of Santa Rosa de Lima is located in: Tacna Street No. 100, Cercado de Lima .

. Remember to go to the “wish well” in an organized manner.

Don’t know how to get there? That’s why we leave Google Maps to you so you can orientate yourself.

Remember that with the anti-Covid-19 protocol, it is best to go to one person per household.

Also remember to bring your ID and vaccination card to enter the Wish You Well.

Questions for the Google Assistant about SANTA ROSA

To continue learning more about Santa Rosa de Lima, here are some questions you can ask the Google Assistant about Santa Rosa Day:

When was Santa Rosa born?

What is the real name of Santa Rosa?

Why did they call her Rosa?

Who are the parents of Santa Rosa?

Who was Gaspar Flores?

Who was Maria de Oliva y Herrera?

When did Gaspar Flores married Maria de Oliva?

Where did Santa Rosa live when he was 12 years old?

How old was Santa Rosa when he died?

From what did Santa Rosa die?

How was the mosquito miracle?

What was the miracle of the ancient lemon tree?

How was the miracle of Santa Rosa in the Philippines?

What did Santa Rosa do in 1615?

What works did Santa Rosa de Lima do?

Where are the remains of Santa Rosa?

What built Santa Rosa in his house in Lima?

The best emoji to send via WhatsApp on the occasion of Santa Rosa de Lima Day

Although in 2022 there will be no WhatsApp to send your messages either, you can share a message to your relatives about your enthusiasm for the saint. What emojis to use?

You have the rose emoji, the main symbol of Santa Rosa de Lima.

You can also use cross emojis.

In WhatsApp, you can even attach a church icon to your chats.

In the event that you want to accompany your letter in the fulfillment of a wish, decorate it with a red heart.

WhatsApp is expected to add more emojis soon, so you can share them with your most frequent friends.

Among them you will add a confused face, a light blue and pink heart, among others.

How to change the language of WhatsApp

First, you have to install the Beta software for The WhatsApp Later we will show you how to do this.

Later we will show you how to do this. At the same time, it confirms The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Now, open the app and go into Settings by clicking on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

The next step is to touch the “Application language” section, it will be in Spanish by default.

A window will be displayed in 64 languages, the most used worldwide.

Finally, choose one and you will automatically notice the changes. If you don’t find the language you want, don’t worry, there is another way.

From Android Settings