Sangiuliano Franceschini release: Cinema rewarded as ‘Netflix of Culture’

Minister of Culture , Gennaro SangiulianoAnd the A €10 million promise to “bring Italians back to cinema”Practically speaking, “those who book with Spid will get a 3 or 4 euro discount for admission.” Let’s start with the numbers. In 2021, the dreaded year for cinemas, the box office made around 169 million euros, as a result of selling just under 25 million. Ticket. Compared to the average for the three-year period 2017-2019, this is a decrease of more than 70 percent. If the comparison is corrected by excluding the mandatory Covid lockdown periods, the decrease is “only” by 53-55 percent. This may depend on Both the restrictions on the number of people in the room and on the frequency of people who have long avoided crowded places even outside the taboos.However, it would be naive to ignore a deeper and more structural element: today the full production of films and TV series is available on demand and TVs perform incredibly better than in the past.

Subscribe to continue reading Stay informed wherever you are thanks to our digital offer Inquiries, editorials and newsletters. The most important current events on the devices you prefer, daily insights from Italy and the world Web Sheet at €8.00 for 1 month Discover all solutions or