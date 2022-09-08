Sandra Urrutia, Minister of Information and Communications Technology

about Sandra Melina Urrutia inaugurated as Minister of Information and Communications TechnologyLa W spoke with the head of this portfolio about the priorities it will have in terms of communication and the progress of the project.

According to him, one of the main tasks is Achieving the Columbia Connectionone of Gusta Petro’s orders.

Read also in The W:

“The tasks entrusted to me by President Petro were to achieve rural outreach, I have experience with knowledge of this sector and what we will do is provide ideas to embody it. With public resources, we will consider different scenarios,” the Minister of Communications and Information Technology emphasized.

commercial stations

One of the issues he referred to was Open tender for commercial broadcasters. This project has been the subject of debate in recent governments, as there is room in the spectrum to set up commercial stations.

In this regard, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology said:We have to make it So, what should I expect and what should I do? I’ll be listening actively as I’ll review what happened, why we were left at that point where the previous studies came out, and we were able to draft the specification and that was the problem.”

And so he confirmed it Ready to revive the project of commercial stations that can benefit communication professionals.

Startups and digital platforms

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology also referred to Controversy over start-up taxes. According to her, a policy will be generated from her portfolio.

“What we will do is communicate and communicate with the Economic Commission, We will have technical arguments to enhance productivityUrrutia said.

Finally, he mentioned the status of platforms and applications such as Uber. He pointed out that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is not responsible for promoting the use of the platforms, but that various activities can be undertaken so as to adhere to the current legal framework.

In the title, listen to the full interview with ICT Minister Sandra Melina Urrutia.