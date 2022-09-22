The week dedicated to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly continues, in the presence of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Luca Beccari, accompanied by a delegation of diplomatic officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the Permanent Mission of San Francisco. Marino at the United Nations. Foreign Minister Luca Beccari attended the annual Concordia Summit yesterday and spoke at a panel discussion titled “Strengthening Confidence in Institutions,” a conference held parallel to the work of the General Assembly and bringing together some of the key leaders annually and international advocates from the business, government and non-profit worlds. In his speech, Foreign Minister Bakari addressed some related issues, including the importance of citizens’ trust in institutions – whether national, regional or global – for the proper functioning of companies and for the effective maintenance of multilateral governance. On the same day yesterday, Beccari met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Sigarto, with whom he proceeded to sign the PPI (Convention for the Protection and Promotion of Investments). He also conducted an interview with his Hungarian colleague to develop issues related to bilateral cooperation in various sectors. In the evening, the reception was attended by Their Excellencies the Captain, Oscar Mina, and Paolo Rondelli, accompanied by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Luca Beccari, and the Ambassador accredited to the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Damiano Bellevi. By the President of the United States, Joe Biden, held at the Museum of Natural History. This morning, Foreign Minister Bakari attended the regular working lunch at the ministerial level of the Member States of the Union for Consensus (UFC), chaired by Italian Deputy Foreign Minister SE Marina Serini, at the headquarters of the Italian Permanent Mission. San Marino reiterated the usual position in favor of UN Security Council reform based on the expansion of non-permanent seats to make the Security Council’s participation mechanism more democratic and transparent. Subsequently, Foreign Minister Bakari held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilya Darshishvili, during which the bilateral relations and potentials were deepened. The comparison also revealed expectations of exchanging official visits to the countries concerned, as well as the start of negotiating a memorandum on strengthening political consultations.

