Samsung OLED TVs give Netflix a year: Here’s how

After a similar initiative was linked to the purchase of Smart Monitor, Samsung Don’t stop and give subscriptions Netflix One year for his buyers Smart OLED TV. Let’s see how the promotional initiative works and how we can benefit from it.

Samsung is giving up Netflix for a year with its OLED smart TVs

Samsung is giving a 12-month Netflix subscription to all those who buy a new OLED TV under the new initiative rules Samsung members. The process is similar to that of other similar promotions launched by the South Korean manufacturer, but it is still worth listing all the necessary steps in detail. The free subscription is the Netflix Standard one, with HD viewing on up to two screens at the same time (valued at €155.88), and it can be added to those already active. In this regard, here you can refer to all the Netflix news for June 2022.

To receive the gift, you must buy an OLED TV among the promotional models Between June 15 and July 3 2022 (Included): There are two types of participation models, namely QE65S95BATXZT 65 inches and QE55S95BATXZT 55 inches and the purchase must be made in Italian physical stores displaying advertising materials or near the online stores in the list (which include, among others, Samsung Shop, Amazon.it, MediaWorld, Unieuro, Euronics, Trony, Expert, ePrice, Monclick and Comet).

It is worth noting that buying from the Samsung store by June 30 allows you to get a voucher worth 250 euros to use in the same online store by September, but also allows you to pay in 10, 20 or 30 installments without interest.

Once you have made the purchase, you must register the TV on the Samsung Members website no later than 15 days from the date of delivery, by completely filling out the form and uploading:

An image of proof of purchase and delivery note (for online purchases), or sales receipt (for in-store purchases)

The entire label image with the serial number affixed to the back of the product (not the number on the box)

If all goes well, you will receive a confirmation email and a redemption code for 12 months of your Netflix subscription will be in your inbox within a maximum of 30 days. The latter will be usable no later than September 30, 2022. Before proceeding with the registration, we advise you to consult complete organizationIn order to find out all the details of the initiative. To continue with the registration or to learn more about the Samsung promotion, you can follow it this link.

