Samsung offers high-quality MicroLED TVs for regular users

Samsung Electronics has introduced an updated line of premium MicroLED TVs.

Last year, Samsung announced its MicroLED TVs for the home for the first time It cannot be released for sale due to a number of problems… Meanwhile, the technology has been applied to The Wall fixtures that are bulky, extremely expensive and require professional installation. It was never intended for ordinary, even wealthy consumers – The Wall is priced in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the company itself, in its 2021 lineup, Samsung first implemented this technology in the traditional TV form factor. Unlike The Wall, this model can be simply purchased at a regular store and installed at home, without the help of specialists.

The series will be available by the end of the year, but pricing has yet to be announced. It includes models with a diameter of 110 and 99 inches, and there will be more compact versions. They all have 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Vision supported.

The panels use 24 million individually controllable MicroLEDs to deliver realistic colors and high brightness. Monolith design features thin bezels and a 99% screen-to-body ratio.

Smart functionality has been updated. For example, 4Vue (Quadrant View) allows you to view up to four different sources of content simultaneously. Users can connect multiple external devices to watch multiple sports broadcasts or view multiple angles during video games. Majestic Sound technology provides 5.1ch audio without an external speaker.