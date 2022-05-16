Samsung launches Superstar Galaxy on Roblox, a limited trial with pop star Charli XCX

Samsung launched its new experienceGalaxy super star“Above roblox gamean MMO video game in which you can create your own virtual worlds, which allows users, for a limited period of time, to live out the dreams of pop stars by creating stages where they can perform, dance and sing while waiting to be able to attend the final virtual concert scheduled for June 17, 2022 where the best users will take the stage and share the spotlight with the pop star Charli XCX.

The “Superstar Galaxy” experience takes you to a futuristic space station with your virtual smartphone Galaxy Z Flip3, where you receive messages from Charli XCX to complete challenges, explore the galaxy, and get tips on how to navigate the experience. It is also possible to use Z Flip3 to take in-game selfies of your avatar and share them with friends. From the space station, you can discover nearby asteroids, play unique mini-games, build your own custom theater to perform or visit levels created by other users. The more challenges you complete, the higher your chances of winning Star Power and climbing the game rankings for the chance to join Charli XCX during the ultimate virtual party. New content is featured every Friday, including new play areas and props to decorate your stage. It is also possible to unlock exclusive items to customize your avatar.