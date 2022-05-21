Samsung introduces high-quality Italian audio products for Galaxy devices with the new “Listen Tab” on Samsung O

For Italian customers, programs from Mediaset, Radio 102.5, Radio 24, Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport are available.

Samsung Electronics Announced the launch of “Listen Tab” on the Samsung O, an all-in-one entertainment app. Available exclusively for Samsung Galaxy device owners, the Listen tab gives customers access to a large selection of the best global and local audio programming, all for free and with one click. With the Listen tab, customers will have high-quality audio files at their fingertips, without the need to download any app.

The Listen tab is designed to provide quick and easy access to Samsung Galaxy customers, allowing them to easily navigate to their favorite shows. There is also a curated section on the listening tab that will help users discover what’s new on the platform and top podcasts that might interest them. Thanks to the latest updates, users will be able to seamlessly navigate the user interface and discover the latest podcast trends.

Users in Italy will have access to high-quality audio files from leading Italian companies, such as RadioMediaset (Radio 105, R101, Radio Monte Carlo, Radio Virgin, Radio Subasio), Radio 24 (Il Sole 24 Ore), Radio 102.5, La Gazzetta dello Sport (RCS). The Listen tab offers a large number of free podcast providers, with no additional subscriptions required. In addition, in partnership with Acast and other major podcast partners, listeners from various European countries will have access to high-quality podcasts from leading global media companies such as CNN, Red Bull, The Guardian and The Economist.

“Samsung O’s expansion allows us to offer our customers additional Italian and international entertainment content in the most convenient way for them.‘, he explains Richard Jackiman, European Head of Business Development – Smart TV, Mobile and Games at Samsung. “Without the need to download other applications, and with a simple “scroll” function to access their libraries and users Samsung Galaxy will be able to personalize their listening with alerts on their favorite shows and have access to a variety of content on the go or in the comfort of their own home.“.

Samsung also offers audio content providers and podcast creators the ability to reach a wider audience through the Listen tab. By registering through the open platform Samsung podcast You can start distributing your audio content.

Samsung O combines TV, gaming, news, and podcasts into a slow, pre-loaded free content platform that can be accessed with a right click. By updating your smartphone to Android 11, or any other Samsung Galaxy device starting in 2021, you will be able to download Samsung O for free, while other users, including Bixby Home and Samsung Daily users, will be able to choose Samsung O from the Store Galaxy[1].

Samsung O Listen Tab is available in Italy, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and France. Learn more about Samsung O and the new Listen Tab features available here: https://sfree.page.link/listen-it.

[1] Samsung O is available from Android 9.