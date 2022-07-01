Samsung Gives Three Months of Netflix: Here’s How to Get It

If you intend to Buy a smartphone or tablet from the top of the Samsung catalog There is a promotion that could be for you. The Korean giant has partnered with Netflix Which will result in the equivalent of Three months of free subscription on the popular streaming platform : A suitable bonus for those who do not have an active subscription and for those who do.

Once you complete your purchase, it will be necessary Register your product On the page you find on the link in SOURCE by filling in the appropriate form and uploading a proof of purchase and a photo of the IMEI of the device (be sure to respect the standards indicated by Samsung, otherwise you will have to send another photo Proof – proof) By August 28.

Once the procedure is complete and approved, Samsung will send a file €38.97 credit to be redeemed on your Netflix account: Users can then Decide whether to use it to win 3 months of standard subscription to the broadcast platform, Or choose a higher subscription type instead.

As initially expected, Thus, the bonus is a factor not only for those who do not have an active subscription to Netflix, but also for those who have it and will be able to pay 3 months using the balance provided by Samsung. After using the promotional credit, the previously selected payment method will be activated for those who already have a subscription. On the other hand, those who signed up for Netflix on this occasion will see the subscription renew when the balance runs out using the payment method indicated during registration.