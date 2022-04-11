Samsung Galaxy from 2014 updated to Android 12L thanks to LineageOS

Share

The Galaxy S5 with its “bar assistant” back, Samsung’s reference phone in 2014, will receive Android 12L, although there is a trick: it will do so thanks to the community through LineageOS 19.1.

it will not be The longest running Android 12L device Well more than likely This award will go to the popular Nexus 7although the truth is that we are always happy about it A smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S5 will get the latest stable version of Android Though tricky and thanks to the community.

Indeed, the Main From Samsung in 2014 He can already boast about his eight years of being alive at least informally, hello LineageOS Version 19.1 Based on Android 12 for So with all the improvements in this intermediate version that Google launched with foldable devices and tablets in the spotlight.

Tell us colleagues xda-developersfrom another, because in their forums most of the news a view android that many think is forgottenbut this effectively continues to work on offering unofficial versions and New beta designs for already discontinued smartphones And its support ceased many years ago, as is the case here.

So it looks like we can already confirm it without a doubt Galaxy S5 is the top of the range Samsung’s most fan-friendly blinkingwho can now try a harbor Fully powered by Android 12L based on the open source Android project and LineageOS improvements.

At about 10 years old, this is the oldest device to receive (hacked) Android 12L

He was a famous developer known as wallpapers who was responsible for Still working on versions alpha And that it may not be very stable, but it is one hundred percent functional and that it is available for many Galaxy S5 sub-models, always in LTE variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset.

The Available builds It is for “klte” (SM-G900F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8), “kltechn” (SM-G9006V/8V) and “klteduos” (SM-G900FD/MD) models:

They say in the comments that this initial version of LineageOS 19.1 for the Galaxy S5 is surprisingly stable, but obviously Not recommended for daily use on a bedside smartphone It is treated as a completely experimental ROM.

Next to, Android 12L optimizations won’t be enjoyed much On a screen the size of this Galaxy S from 2014, it measures 5.1 inches Maybe it’s better to look for LineageOS but with Android 12 basewhich is clearly much more than that has been worked on.

At least, there is a chance to try new flavors of Android after eight years!

