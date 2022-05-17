Sam Ryder boosted confidence after Eurovision success

Sam Ryder says his second place in the “European Song Contest” made him realize he was born to be on stage.

The 32-year-old singer – from Essex in southeast England – started covering TikTok from his garden shed, but took the stage on Saturday (14.05.22) to represent the UK in the Turin singing competition. He is followed by nine million viewers, and he performs in “Space Man”.

Sam narrowly missed a Eurovision win, with Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra taking first place, but came out confident he’s on the right track for his career after being overwhelmed by the support of the Eurovision community.

Speaking to “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” on BBC Radio 2, he said: “I’ve heard so much, just about encouragement, support and love from home. And not just at home, but in the Eurovision community in general, because there is so much love, sitting In that square it’s like being in a church, it’s unbelievable.

“I can’t explain it, and I can’t even do justice to the feeling you get when you’re there.

“But when I got to that level, I felt like I trusted everything.

“Trust the years you sang, enjoy singing and music, and enjoy everything.”

Sam – his famous fans include Justin Bieber, Jamie Lee Curtis and Alicia Keys – signed with Parlophone, the arm of Warner Music group, and received a lot of new music and concerts after his success at Eurovision.

He said of his next plans: “Sure, many festivals this year, tour dates have just started across Europe and I’m sure there will be more news for the UK very soon.

“One is also working on a combination of this now. There are a lot of things…”

