Salvador wakes up in national emergency due to Hurricane Julia

Near midnight Saturday, the National Assembly (Parliament), at the request of the government, issued a nationwide state of emergency to prevent the impact of the climate phenomenon, which will be in effect for 15 days, according to a tweet issued by the presidency of the house.

Although the sky is overcast, the rain that was expected to arrive on Sunday afternoon has not yet appeared in this capital, although it can already be seen in the eastern regions of this nation, where the authorities are deploying protection forces and setting up shelters. .

Julia became a strong Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale of five the day before and began affecting Nicaragua, with effects being recorded as it passes through the center of that country, from the Caribbean to the region near the Pacific Ocean, in what will be its way to El Salvador depending on expectations.

In the latest reports, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that after weakening in the territory of Nicaragua, Hurricane Julia will hit the Pacific coast of El Salvador with “tropical storm-force winds”, moving through Sunday and Monday until weakening in southern Mexico.

Last night, the NHC explained that the storm will already affect from southern El Salvador to the rest of the territory with heavy rain, so “floods and landslides are expected,” the risks of which will continue and continue into Tuesday.

Forecasts indicated that Julia will strengthen in the Gulf of Fonseca in the Pacific Ocean of Nicaragua and its winds will cause effects and floods in the coastal strip, so sailing will be very dangerous in the next 48 hours.

This phenomenon should weaken to a tropical depression on Monday and dissipate overnight or early Tuesday, on the southern border between Guatemala and Mexico.

Recent observations from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) in El Salvador indicate that heavy rains and storms with strong winds are expected on Sunday.

The entity explained that “in our country (Hurricane Julia) is already generating gusts of winds with a speed of up to 40 km / h, recorded in some of our weather stations.”

