Salone del Mobile launched with 66 Fvg . brands

On opening day Del Mobile Salon in Milanthe air you breathe is completely positive for the entrepreneurs of Friuli Venezia Giulia who are taking part in the international event.” This is the concept expressed by the Regional Consultant for Productive Activities, Sergio Amedeo Beni It is located in the Lombard capital where, after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the world’s most important Made in Italy fairs and the Center for Furniture Creativity has been restarted.

Our territory is present in time with 66 brands ranging in all sectors related to furniture.

During the various meetings that Penny held with entrepreneurs in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, a clear desire to reboot and rush emerged, despite the fact that buyers from the Asian and Russian regions missed the Milan rendezvous this year. Moreover, the pavilions themselves present themselves to the public in all their beauty and elegance thanks to the very elegant pavilions set up by the exhibitors, demonstrating the liveliness of the entire exhibition. In this sense, entrepreneurs in our lands also do their part, highlighting the excellence of Made in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

As the consultant noted during one-on-one interviews with regional companies present at the show, the sector is showing a more than positive trend towards the end of the year and the beginning of the new quarter, even if there are many concerns regarding the average. And in the long term. The ongoing conflict affects the international markets, causing a shortage of raw materials and ingredients which is also added to the difficulty of finding skilled labour.

The indicators collected today will then be developed with colleagues on the Council to try to implement measures to effectively support the entire sector.

As it appeared on the sidelines of the exhibition meetings, the furniture sector in Friuli Venezia Giulia closed 2021 with exports growth of 16 percent compared to 2019, reaching a share of €2 billion in absolute value, which is an absolute record in 2021. The region. Added to this is the fact that the first quarter of 2022 also recorded a good performance, growth driven by the residential world of the house and also the contract segment is starting to give good signs of recovery. For the target markets of furniture made in our territory, the reference area is still Europe. But from 2019 to today, the US region is growing, doubling the value of exports, just as the Middle East has also become one of the new markets with strong growth.