Salmantino will represent Mexico at the PBR World Cup USA 2022 – El Sol de Salamanca

Guanajuato rider, of Salamanca descent, Alfonso Orozco, fifth in the rankings round 2022 Cuernos Chuecos, will compete in the PBR Global Cup USA 2022 to be held in March.

A cowboy from Salamanca arrives at the national representative, as a result of the injury sustained by Edgar Durazo, who, when his bump was removed, got stuck in his chest and broke his ankle, he would be out for seven weeks.

Because of the above, the Mexican team made the appropriate adjustments to replace one of Mexico’s strong cards with two PBR Canada Champion, Ponoka Stampede Champion and Canadian CFR Rodeo Champion.

Vaquero, native from Moctezuma, Sonora, will be replaced by Guanajuato native, Salamanca native Alfonso Orozco, two-time champion Cuernos Chicos in 2010 and 2012.

Therefore, Mexico’s national PBR team will consist of Jorge Valdivo (La Mision, Mexico), Alvaro Alvarez (Lagos de Moreno), Javier Garcia (Baja California), Francisco Morales (Irapuato) and Alfonso Orozco (Salamanca) from Guanajuato.). Coach Gerardo Venegas.

The PBR Global Cup USA 2022 will feature six teams representing Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States. As the host country, the United States will play two teams.

In the PBR Global Cup USA 2022, each team will consist of five riders; The one-day event will include two rounds of competition, where three riders from each team will attempt a bull attempt. During those rounds, each rider on each team must attempt at least one bull.

After the opening rounds, each team will choose a rider to try to get the last bull of the nation in the bonus round. The World Cup USA 2022 PBR champion will be the team with the highest total points out of seven teams.

According to the 2022 Twisted Rook Tour, the rider from Salamanca finished fifth with 484 points, below Cowboys like Orlando Quintanilla 961 points, Alfredo Ruvalcaba 825 points, Saúl Esparza 805 points, Nicolas Hernandez 484 points and Alfonso Orozco 484 points.