Salento Marina Gabrielli has been appointed coordinator of the national project “Tourism from the Roots”.

GUAGNANO – Marina Gabrielli is the new national coordinator of the “Tourism from the Roots” project, an integrated strategy for the revitalization of the tourism sector in Italy after COVID-19, funded by the National Research Council and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





This was announced by Luigi Maria Vigni, Director General of Italians Abroad and Migration Policies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of the technical schedule of the Fifth Coordination on Radical Tourism held yesterday in Milan at the Palazzo della Region Lombardy.

The programme, funded in the amount of €20 million, sees the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as the implementing agency, and is included in intervention 2.1 of the NRP “Attracting Villages” programme.





Through the project, Italian communities abroad located around the world will participate in enhancing the tourism offer within a strategy aimed at reversing the process of impoverishment of Italian villages to support the revival of culture, tourism and culture in the post-Covid era. Economie. The goal is to allow the original places to be rediscovered in all respects, allowing visitors to reclaim possession of the culture of their origins also through traditions, testimonials, craftsmanship and gastronomy.





Marina Gabrielli from Salento, born and raised in Galatina, currently lives in Guagnano. He studied at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata” and for more than ten years he has been dealing with the subject of Italian immigration and radical tourism – the travels of more than 60 million Italians and Italian descendants who have returned to Italy to discover the places where their ancestors began – through many training projects, research and publications for private bodies and public, including the University of Bologna, the University of Calabria and the Foundation for Immigrants.

She was a founding member and president of the Italian Raiz Association born in 2017 thanks to the public notice PIN – Innovative Apulians of the Puglia region.

He is a member of the General Council of Polynes in the World. He has made many experiences abroad in police and Italian communities in South America and the United States.





Gabrielli commented: “I am delighted with this new assignment and honored to be able to work for such an important national institution as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. However, it is my duty to thank Puglia, my region, who allowed me to take the first steps in the world of Puglia communities of the world and who accompanied me on the path of professional growth. This is a collective project where all regions, municipalities, national and Italian institutions abroad, cultural and tourism companies, associations and individual professionals will have to join hands to move forward with dedication and awareness. Because it is a unique opportunity to strengthen our villages and our interior, but above all, for our Italians abroad and their descendants, many of whom have always dreamed of a connection with their homeland and Italy. Give them back a story.”