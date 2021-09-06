SailGP 2021: Season 5 paused in France LIVE

The fifth leg of SailGP 2021 is on the programme: ServusTV will broadcast all races Sail France Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez Broadcast live at ServusTV.com/Sport.

At the fourth stop of the SailGP in Aarhus in Danish Sailing Grand Prix She won it again Team Australia for the helmsman Tom Slingsby! Although the team could not win any of the five fleet races – thanks to third place, it was still enough to start the decisive final. There the Australian team finally sat against him Japan (two wins in the race) for the helmsman Nathan Outridge And Great Britain (race victory) to the helmsman Ben Ainsley by. And there was also reason to cheer the Danish fans: this is how Team Denmark celebrated around the helmsman Nikolai Sisted A victory in the first race in the home waters – but it was not enough for more.

Australia is the only country in the season standings

So this takes Australian team (32 points) with the second straight win after a mixed start, the only overall lead again. As a result, the team is back on track to defend their title! But it is still exciting! The team is behind in second place Great Britain (30 points) and also Japan (27 points) and United States of America (26 points) Still close!

Next stop: Saint Tropez

We continue to walk the famous and beautiful coast of the Cote d'Azur! An absolute highlight that will make all sports fans and spectators raving! Who will guarantee victory in this weekend's race?

The answer is in the fifth station of SailGP in Saint Tropez/ France on Saturday 11 September and Sunday 12 September. ServusTV broadcasts both days Broadcast live on servustv.com/sport and in apps!

Schedule: SailGP in Saint Tropez/ France

Sunday, 12. September

From 1.30pm: 2 races and the match race live at servus.com/sport

ServusTV has guaranteed the exclusive broadcasting rights of SailGP across all distribution channels until 2025. Thus, the Salzburg private broadcaster offers sailing lovers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland premium sailing. In addition to the amazing live boat races, fans can expect special, exciting features and “Racing on the Edge” documentation.