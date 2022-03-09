Safe Browsing in Google Chrome: Privacy Settings

In addition, there are more advanced configuration options that we can activate:

Always use secure connections

Use secure DNS

Certificate Management

program Google Advanced Protection

Manage and configure all the options you want and need.

Other privacy settings in Chrome

To get to the configuration section in Google Chrome, we simply have to go to the three dots in the upper right part of the screen and here we open Settings. Once inside, we go to the menu on the left and select “Security and privacy” where we can touch all the settings that help us protect, to navigate safely through Google Chrome.

security check

The first thing we will find on this screen is the Security Check option. A button that allows us to click “Check Now” to make a file Scanner by different categories and browser sections. Various checks will be performed: if there are pending updates, if there are weak passwords registered, if safe browsing is activated, if extensions are safe and there are no dangerous or malicious programs on your computer.

We simply have to touch the button and after a few seconds the scanner will be complete. We know if each section is correct because a blue verification code will appear on the correct sections and an information symbol “i” will appear on the sections that have something to improve or change. In this case, we click on the arrow on the right to go to the corresponding section and change what is needed to improve security in Google Chrome.

Clear browsing data

We can remove all browsing data from the computer so that it is not recorded in the browser or deleted from the last few days to “forever”. We can choose to delete from Always, Last Four Weeks, Last Seven Days, Last 24 Hours, or Last Hour Since. We select it in the dropdown menu at the top of the screen before selecting what we want to delete.

Among the mobility data we can Some of them were found to be deleted like browsing history, Download history, cookies and other sites, cached files and images, passwords, login data, autofill form data, site settings, and hosted application data. We select by checking what we want to delete and select “Delete data” with the blue button at the bottom of the screen as in the image.

biscuit

Another section the browser allows us to manage cookies. Cookies are data files created by a website that are stored on your computer to know your Internet browsing habits, and your preferences within the page. For example, the shopping cart you left in the middle of the road.

And we can manage it from Google Chrome. who swears “Privacy and Security” We can go to “Cookies and other site data” and Here we can set several different rules. The first thing we can do is choose whether we want to allow all cookies, block third-party cookies in incognito mode, or always block third-party cookies as well as block all cookies. We have the option to choose between these four options. In addition, we specify other options such as clearing cookies and data when all windows are closed or preloading pages to make browsing and searching faster.

At the bottom of the web we can see custom behaviors based on each page involved. We can add sites that can always use cookies, sites that we always want to delete when the window is closed or sites that can never use cookies. We just have to touch “Add” in each section until the page we want appears.

Permissions

We can choose who has permission for different aspects of the browser. There are five main permissions And a series of additional permissions and we can activate or deactivate them all at once or one by one. The permissions are:

Location

camera

microphone

Notices

Background sync

What is more, There are a number of additional permissions: Motion sensors, automatic downloads, protocol drivers, midi devices, USB devices, serial ports, file editing, HID devices, clipboard, payment controllers, augmented reality, virtual reality, using your device, window location, fonts, file handlers. We can unlock all of them to activate or deactivate.

If we touch each permission (in the case of the main permission) pWe can see a phrase explaining the purpose of this. For location, we’ll read: “Sites often access your location to display information or use relevant features, such as local news or nearby stores.” We can choose the default or custom behavior. This means that the default setting allows us to choose whether sites can ask for permission to access the site or if we don’t want sites to see your location and not ask for permission.

but also, We can customize it from web to web: At the bottom of the screen we will see a list of all the sites that can’t see your location (for example, but will work with any other permission) and all the sites that can. If we want to delete any page from the list, just touch the trash can icon to make it disappear from the list.

In addition, we can click on any page in the list to see what it has access to. If you click on the arrow on the right next to each web page, we will see all the permissions and permissions that are allowed and which ones are prohibited. We’ll see a drop-down menu to change each of the permissions for that specific page depending on whether it’s blocked, automatic, or “requested” before being granted.

on mobile

In mobile we can make a series of modifications or changes in privacy and security. In addition, we can also configure Safe Browsing for Google Chrome when we use the smartphone to surf the Internet.

dont follow

For example, the “Do Not Track” function. This feature prevents the pages we visit on our smartphones from using tracking cookies, but we can easily block the feature:

We open Chrome on mobile

Touch the three dots in the upper right corner

We open the drop-down menu and open Settings

we’re going to”Privacy and safety on the list.

Here we have a number of options. between them“dont follow”. We’ll see that it’s deactivated by default but we go through it and activate it. As they explain from the browser itself, enabling the functionality will “include a request in the browsing traffic” although the effect depends on whether the site responds to the request and how it is interpreted.

Browse safe

From the Chrome settings on mobile, we can also activate Safe Browsing from the same Privacy and Security section of the browser settings. This will allow us to choose whether we want standard security, enhanced security, or no protection when browsing.

The enhanced protectionFrom Settings, they explain, it provides “faster, more proactive protection against dangerous downloads, add-ons, and sites. Warns you of password violations. You need to send your browsing data to Google.” Either we choose no protection or we have basic protection that simply protects against malicious downloads, extensions, and sites.

other settings

From the Mobile Security section, there are other settings that we can use to navigate safely in Google Chrome. For example, we can activate the “Always use secure connections” option that allows you to change access to pages to HTTPS or to alert you if pages are loaded that do not comply with this protocol. Especially important if we don’t want our data to be stolen.We will purchase online without risk.

There are also other settings such as the ability to clear browsing data from the browser, for example, or disable saved payment methods.