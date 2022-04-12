Sadio Mane from Australia

The CF . Cadiz Transfer Ower Mabel to The next four seasons. The Australian will be part of Cádiz’s squad from next pre-season and at the moment he plays in Kasimpasa from Turkey. He is immersed in the fight to be present at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar and the potential qualifiers already know how to spend them.

Peru is waiting to see what happens in the confrontation that will take place between them Australia and the United Arab Emirates In early June. From there will come the team that will be measured To the fifth of the CONMEBOL, which was the Peruvians, the playoff between the continents.

The Peruvian press is scrutinizing the potential opponents and when it comes to Australia, they are particularly focused on the upcoming Cadiz player. Libero newspaper makes an amazing comparison with one of the great Liverpool stars and the African champion with Senegal: “Due to its characteristics and position in the field, Ower Mabel Compared to Sadio Mane. They both play as a left winger, standing out for their speed down the wing.”

of Australians say that “You have a team with some important individuals, among whom stands out Ower Mabela player of African descent who became indisputable in the oceans eleven teams.”

They even compare it to Sadio Mane! 🔥

Meet Aware Mabel, a Kenyan who shines for Australia who could be a real nuisance to Bicolour if Selete makes it to the playoffs. https://t.co/PGqLB4BIxu – Libero Daily (@diario_libero) April 10 2022