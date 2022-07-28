Sacyr enters UK with hospital franchise in Wales by EFE

© Reuters. Sayer entered the UK with distinction as a hospital in Wales



Madrid, July 28 (.). The Acorn Consortium, formed by Sacyr (BME :), Partnerships and Aberdeen Standard European Infrastructure, has won a competition to design, build, finance and maintain the new Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer hospital in South East Wales (UK) with an estimated investment of 180 million.

This is Sacyr’s first franchise in the UK, after focusing on growth in English-speaking countries in the Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

There were two consortiums participating in the bidding, on the one hand Acorn (Sacyr and Kajima (TYO 🙂 and Aberdeen) and on the other hand Meridiam and FCC (BME :).

With more than 60 hospitals built in six countries, this is the tenth hospital of the Sacyr franchise in Europe and America.

In a statement issued by the hospital, Steve Hamm, chief executive of the Flinder University NHS Trust, made it clear that his ambition was to “build a cancer center of the future that will be the greenest in the UK”.

“We are pleased with the proposals submitted and grateful to the bidders for their exceptional commitment to the competitive dialogue process,” he says.

The new hospital, with an area of ​​about 32,000 square metres, aspires to be a reference center and will contain the latest technology for treating different types of cancer.