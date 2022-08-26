Saab accuses the United States of not disclosing information about his case

Colombian businessman Alex Saab, accused of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in corruption deals with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, said Friday that the United States is refusing to present evidence that would show he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Jonathan New, Saab’s attorney, said, “We are very concerned. They are refusing to provide these documents.”

The US government regards Saab as a figurehead Maduro and has accused him of amassing a fortune of more than $350 million through business that he would have earned after paying bribes to Venezuelan officials and forged documents to obtain construction contracts for affordable housing.

Saab claims that he was working as a diplomat from Venezuela and was on a humanitarian mission en route to Iran when his plane was stopped in Cape Verde during a refueling stop. He was then extradited from there to face charges in Miami.

What Saab is seeking with his claim to diplomatic immunity is to dismiss the case, but the US government said it had not found any documents to prove that this was his role at the time of his arrest.