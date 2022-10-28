Russian forces stop the Ukrainian offensive in Krasnyi Lyman

As Konashenkov reported on Friday in his regular press release, during the fighting in Krasnyi Lyman, artillery fire and attacks of aircraft of the Russian army eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as destroyed two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles and two. vehicles.

Meanwhile, the military spokesman in the southern Donetsk region said that the Ukrainian armed forces that tried to carry out an attack were returned to their initial positions.

In those engagements, Russian units killed more than 30 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed a tank, two combat tanks, and a pickup truck.

At the same time, in the Kobyansk region of the Kharkov region, the enemy with a reinforced battalion attacked Russian positions in the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe town of Berestovoy, but all attempts to advance were repulsed, according to Konashenkov.

The spokesman stressed that the Russian units eliminated enemy personnel and equipment, and as a result of the artillery shelling, more than 150 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and a tank, five infantry vehicles, four armored vehicles and nine trucks were destroyed.

Meanwhile, in the direction of Nikolaev and Krivoy Rog, Russian artillery and aircraft attacked with concentrated fire the Ukrainian reserves advancing from the inside, as well as sabotage groups near the line of contact. The spokesman stated that more than 180 Ukrainian soldiers have been eliminated.

Konashenkov also reported that Russian anti-aircraft defense shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, six missiles from the HIMARS and Uragan systems, and intercepted three drones.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, a total of 326 aircraft, 164 helicopters, 2356 drones, 383 anti-aircraft missile systems, 6,130 combat and other armored vehicles have totaled 326.

