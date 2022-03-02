Russian developers have stopped receiving payments to sell their games on Steam

Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord / Forums / cable / The WhatsApp

One of the ways powerful countries try to curb it Russia’s attack on Ukraine through sanctions affecting the financial sector. The goal is to cut off the flow of economic operations to put pressure on the government of Vladimir Putin by reducing its economy, however, this entails important problems for all companies in the European country, as is the case with Russian video game developers and publishers.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is already affecting Russian developers and their payments on Steam

In the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, video game developers have revealed that payments they received to sell their video games on Steam have stopped coming. the reason? Sanctions imposed on financial markets and institutions in Russia, which prohibit the conduct of financial operations. As expected, Russian developers and publishers have their accounts in Russian banks, so money coming from abroad, as in the case of Steam, simply cannot access it.

The consequences are slowly reaching small businesses as a Russian colleague at Gamedev found that Steam would not send payments to their bank (which was subject to sanctions last day).

[original, translation with alt-text] pic.twitter.com/BhH1NDnXEz – Vadim (@YellowAfterlife) February 26, 2022

As mentioned in the above tweet, Steam has already warned Russian developers and publishers that their payment deposit did not fail, but that the payment to the banking institution will not work, so they will have to choose other means to receive their money. .

In case you missed it: World of Tanks studio fires developer supportive of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to affect the world of video games, as it did with the monetization system of the popular PC shooter. Escape from Tarkovwhose digital currency, in addition to the dollar and the euro, is based on the Russian ruble and recent events led to a readjustment that affected the video game economy.

Stay informed, at Level UP.

Video: SPEEDRUN – Roundup – Week 8 2022

source