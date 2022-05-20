Russia will cut off gas supplies to Finland from Saturday

Picture of a person from a window above the Gazprombank branch in Moscow (Reuters/Sergey Karpukhin/File)

Finland will be the third European country to run out of Russian gas days after he formally submitted his application to join NATO and after refusing to pay for fuel in rubles.

Russian state-owned energy company Gasum said Gazprom warned him that flows through a major oil pipeline would stop in the early hours of Saturday..

The Kremlin already took similar measures with Poland and Bulgaria in April argue the same reason. Russian gas accounts for only 5% of Finland’s consumptionTherefore, the cut is expected to have a slight impact on its economy.

however, This is another indication of Vladimir Putin in his escalation against the European Union and NATOIn the context of its invasion of Ukraine, which caused a radical rupture in Moscow’s relationship with the West.

Energy row grows between Europe and Russia as payment deadlines approachwhich is what Putin intends to do with the ruble to bolster his currency, something the European Union has advised member states to avoid doing.

Several valves near a drilling point at a gas facility operated by Russia’s Gazprom in the Povanenkovo ​​field on the Arctic Yamal Peninsula, Russia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

in another order, The Finnish executive is urgently preparing a series of legal reforms that will allow it to deal with a possible migration crisis.

this Thursday, The Ministry of the Interior submitted a draft amendment to the Border Guard Lawaimed at combatingHybrid Impact Activities“By Moscow, including Thousands of asylum seekers may be sent to the common borderaccording to an official statement.

Among other modifications, The amendment includes the possibility of a temporary ban on the right of residence and movement in areas close to the border in exceptional circumstancesfor example in the case of the massive influx of immigrants.

In addition, Receipt of asylum applications can be centralized at a few specific points on the Finnish-Russian borderwhich may mean Close all other border crossings for refugees.

Also included is a Legal provision permitting the construction of fences and other barriers On the border to increase border security, although the government has not taken any decision in this regard so far.

Given the large stretch of the border between Finland and Russia (1340 km), in practice only areas near the most frequently used border crossings and other areas considered vulnerable will be reinforced.

