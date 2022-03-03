Russia warns Finland and Sweden. Joining NATO would have ‘military repercussions’

Maria ZakharovaSpokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Finland and Sweden warned what or what Its accession to NATO would lead to “serious political-military repercussions”.

At a press conference, where many media outlets were present, the Russian official commented that an agreement between Finland and Sweden would lead to this. Russian “Answer”.

This was announced by Zajarova at a press conference after the Scandinavian countries expressed their support for The Ukrainian government against the Russian invasion which began on Thursday and were invited to participate in the extraordinary NATO summit as observers, as they are not currently participating in the Atlantic Alliance.

“Finland and Sweden should not base their security on harming the security of other countries,” Zagarova said in comments reported by Newsweek.

He warned that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is above all a military alliance, would have serious political and military repercussions that would require a response from our country.

Last Thursday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would “change the meaning of the debate” over her country’s accession to NATO.

Similarly, in the last hours, the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked Sweden and Ukraine for the military, technical and humanitarian assistance provided.

