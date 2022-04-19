Russia vs Ukraine: US and EU ready to impose new sanctions on Russia

United State and the European Union they achieved ‘Broad consensus’ About the need to increase pressure on Russia, in particular through “new penalties”The Italian government said on Tuesday.

The government said in a statement that the allies also agreed on the need to “increase Moscow’s international isolation”.

This announcement was confirmed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We will strengthen our sanctions against Russia and intensify financial and security assistance to Ukraine,” he added. Confirmed in a tweet.

The decision was made during a remote meeting dedicated to the Russian invasion of Ukraine between President Joe Biden and key allies of the United States.

Video conference gathering leaders France, Emmanuel Macron; Great Britain, Boris Johnson; Germany, Olaf Schultz; Romania, Klaus Iohannis; Poland, Andrzej Duda; Italy, Mario Draghi; Canada, Justin Trudeau; Japan, Fumio Kishida.

Von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and NATO President Jens Stoltenberg were also involved. Stoltenberg confirmed in a statement that the participants agreed “On the importance of making Russia pay more” to invade Ukraine. In addition, according to the Italian government, the “joint commitment to diversify energy sources, thereby reducing dependence on Russian supplies”, was reaffirmed.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said participants discussed their “coordinated efforts to continue to incur significant economic costs to hold Russia accountable” for its actions.

The announcement of the increase in sanctions comes at a time when the Russian government is implementing a new phase of its attack on Ukraine in the Donbas region (east).

Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled parts of Donbass since 2014 in two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

FM