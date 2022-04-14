Russia vs Ukraine: Australia announces sanctions against strategic Russian state-owned companies

Australia announced Thursday that it has imposed Financial sanctions directed against 14 Russian state-owned companies Of great economic and strategic importance to Moscow, as part of a coordinated response with its allies to the invasion of Ukraine

Sanctions on companies linked to the Russian defense sector Include shipping companies sefmash s united ShipbuildingBeside ruselectronicswhich is responsible for the manufacture of 80 percent of Russia’s electronic componentsAccording to a statement issued by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Also on this black list are the transport company KAMAZ and the giant Russian Railways (RZhD in Russia), which are one of the largest contributors to Russia’s GDP, the text added.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Australia has imposed sanctions on Russia and its ally Belarus, involving about 600 individuals and entities, including that country’s president, Vladimir Putin, among other top officials, military leaders, businessmen and taxpayers. other business measures.

So far, Canberra has committed more than 180 million Australian dollars (136 million dollars or 124 million euros) aid to Ukraine, mostly military, as well as sending lethal and non-lethal military materials, and humanitarian aid to the European state, among other measures to condemn the Russian invasion.

FM