Russia vs Ukraine: Australia announces it will send aid to Ukrainians after Russian attack

Australian Prime Minister, Scott MorrisonOn Friday, it announced a shipment of military aid “non-lethal” Based on medical suppliesas well as providing financial assistance to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

“And theWe provide financial support as well as equipment through NATO.”Announcing the shipment of military and medical supplies, Morrison said in comments compiled by Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The Australian government has also announced new sanctions against Moscow, which come on the heels of similar actions against Russian banks and a series of travel bans against more than thirty senior officials from that country.

“Today, Australia will impose new sanctions on the oligarchs whose economic weight is of strategic importance and on members of the Russian parliament who voted to allow the illegal use of Russian forces in Ukraine to invade,” the prime minister said.

Morrison also expressed concern about the lack of ‘Strong response from China’Having learned today, through the South China Morning Post, Beijing is easing all restrictions on wheat from Russia.

It will not throw Russia’s lifeline in the middle of its conquest of another country. this is unacceptable.Morrison stressed.

The government of Australia, a historical ally of the United States, has on several occasions expressed its no intention of deploying forces in Eastern Europe because it must maintain security in the Indo-Pacific region, although it is considering the possibility of providing non-lethal military equipment if the crisis worsens.

FM