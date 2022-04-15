Russia threatens to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, threatened Friday to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea if Sweden and Finland join NATO.

“It will be necessary to strengthen the group of ground and defensive anti-aircraft forces, and to deploy significant naval forces in the waters of the Gulf of Finland. In this case, it would not be possible to talk about the Baltic Sea without nuclear weapons. “Balance must be restored,” the senior official wrote on his Telegram account..

Medvedev, former prime minister and president of Russia between 2008 and 2012, emphasized that for Moscow “it is not important how many NATO member states, 30 or 32”, because “two other countries, two less, because of their weight and population, they don’t make a difference.” big.”

But he stressed that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, the length of the land border between Russia and NATO will double, so – he stressed – it will have to be strengthened.

Medvedev noted that it does not make sense to think that Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is responsible for Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO.

“This is not so. First, there have already been attempts to drag them into NATO before, and secondly, what is important, we do not have territorial disputes, as is the case with Ukraine, with those countries.”

The former Russian president noted that public opinion in Sweden and Finland is roughly evenly divided on the need to join NATO.

No sane person wants higher prices and taxes; He added that tension is rising along the border, and that there are Iskander (missile) ships, hypersonic weapons and nuclear-armed ships a stone’s throw from your house.

We will trust that the common sense of our northern neighbors will prevail. And if not, as they say, they themselves demanded it. ”

