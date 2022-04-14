Russia threatens nuclear deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO | world | Dr..

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, threatened on Thursday (14.4.2022) to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea if Sweden and Finland join NATO.

“We will have to strengthen the group of ground forces, anti-aircraft defense, and deploy important naval forces in the waters of the Gulf of Finland. In this case, it will not be possible to talk about the Baltic Sea without nuclear weapons. Weapons. The balance must be rebalanced,” the senior official wrote in his account on Telegram.

Medvedev, the former prime minister and president of Russia from 2008 to 2012, emphasized that for Moscow “it is not important how many countries are in NATO”, because “two more countries, two less, given their weight and population, do not make much difference.”

But he stressed that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, the length of the land border between Russia and NATO will double, so it should be strengthened.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said on several occasions that Finland and Sweden are welcome to join the alliance if they decide to join.

Medvedev pointed out that it was meaningless to believe that the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine was responsible for the accession of Sweden and Finland to the organization.

He added: “Firstly, there were attempts to drag them into NATO before. And secondly, which is important, we do not have territorial disputes with those countries, as is the case with Ukraine.”

The former Russian president noted that public opinion in Sweden and Finland is roughly evenly divided on the need to join NATO.

“No one in their right mind wants higher prices and taxes, tension along the border is escalating, Iskander (missiles), hypersonic weapons, and nuclear-armed ships a stone’s throw from their home,” he added.

“We will trust that the good feeling of our northern neighbors will prevail,” he said. “If not, as they say, they have brought it upon themselves.”

JP (FB, Reuters)