Russia threatens dire consequences if Sweden and Finland join NATO | world | Dr..

“It is clear that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is above all a military bloc, will have serious political and military consequences, which require a response from our country,” a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said at a press conference. . , Maria Zagarova.

A representative of Russian diplomacy noted that Moscow is aware of “the efforts directed at NATO and some member states of the bloc, led by the United States, aimed at bringing Finland and Sweden into the alliance.”

The principle of indivisibility of security

In particular, he welcomed “the Finnish government’s policy of military non-alignment as an important factor in ensuring security in northern Europe and throughout the European continent”, but noted the “practical interaction” between Helsinki, Stockholm and NATO, which has recently grown.

And he warned, “They conducted NATO exercises, and on their territory these countries offered mass maneuvers in the vicinity of the Russian border, where American forces simulated attacks with nuclear weapons against the so-called similar adversary.”

Zakharova stated that both Finland and Sweden affirmed the principle of the indivisibility of security as members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

He said, “Choosing ways to ensure national defense and security is an internal matter and the sovereignty of every country.”

