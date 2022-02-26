Russia says there will be serious consequences for Sweden and Finland if they join NATO

at a press conference, Maria Zagarova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry,threatened Finland and Sweden if they join NATO, according to Dr...

“It is clear that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is above all a military bloc, will have serious political and military consequences that will require a response from our country,” Zakharova said.

according to Dr..The Russian official indicated that Moscow is aware of the efforts NATO and the United States add Finland and Sweden to their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Russian diplomat said that the Finnish government’s policy of military non-alignment is a success in ensuring the security of Northern Europe. But he stressed that “the practical interaction between Helsinki, Stockholm and NATO has grown in recent times.”

Finland and Sweden emphasized the principle of indivisibility of security as members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Meanwhile, a decision was made United Nations Security Council who condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine called for immediate withdrawal of his forces was Overturned by the Russian ambassador in United Nations Organization (UN).